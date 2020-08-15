Subdued I-Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh due to COVID-19

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh celebrated Independence Day on Saturday in a subdued manner by following safety guidelines. The celebrations were restricted to hoisting the national flag and addresses by the chief guests.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory of Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore unfurled the tricolour at a function in Parade ground in Chandigarh, while Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya did the same at the state Raj Bhavan in the joint capital, officials said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hoisted the national flag at the government college in Mohali while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the tricolour at Parade ground in Panchkula.

In his message, Amarinder Singh tweeted, "As we all get together to celebrate the 74th Independence Day, let us all pay tribute to the sacrifice of our freedom fighters who gave away their present for our better future. On this day, we must also collectively thank our armed forces. I congratulate you all. Jai Hind!" The administrations of Mohali, Panchkula and UT Chandigarh held live webcasting of Independence Day celebrations, officials said. Tight security arrangements had been made for the peaceful celebration. All COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed, they said.

However, in view of the pandemic, the 'at home'' programme at the Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans has been cancelled this time..