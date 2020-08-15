Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi
A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said. The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was confined to the first floor, the officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:21 IST
A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said. The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am.
Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown is located in a four-storey building. The fire was confined to the first floor, the officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi