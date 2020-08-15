AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid COVID-19

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the national capital. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by Chairman of AAI, Arvind Singh, at the new ATC tower building.

Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Singh talked about the efficiency with which the AAI delivered its duties during the pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic has brought instability in the world economy. But the way the AAI delivered its responsibilities during these tough times is appreciable. I certainly believe that we will successfully fight this pandemic with our complete strength. The way we got independence from 200 years of colonialism, we will be free from this coronavirus pandemic very soon," the AAI Chairman said. The AAI worked amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and contributed immensely to make the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission successful.

Singh said, "As of now, more than 50 lakh passengers have travelled within India and gradually even international flights are becoming operational. The way we are fighting the pandemic, I believe this 74th Independence Day will bring happiness into our lives." On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation.

The programme was webcast for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On Friday, the premises of the ATC complex in New Delhi was adorned with the tricolour.

The AAI celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at all airports across the country. (ANI)