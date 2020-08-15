Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister Balasaheb Patil tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for coronavirus infection and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karad. According to a statement issued by Patil's office, the NCP leader tested positive for the infection on Friday night and has been admitted to Krushna Hospital in Karad. The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying.

PTI | Satara | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:44 IST
Maha minister Balasaheb Patil tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil has tested positive for coronavirus infection and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karad. According to a statement issued by Patil's office, the NCP leader tested positive for the infection on Friday night and has been admitted to Krushna Hospital in Karad.

The minister is "stable, is being treated properly and there is nothing to worry", the statement quoted Patil's son as saying. Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, has urged people who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested and remain in isolation for at least a week, the statement said.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Aslam Shaikh of the Congress, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde and Sanjay Bansode of the NCP and Abdul Sattar of the Shiv Sena had tested positive for the disease and recovered from it..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the states infection tally to 59,378. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 859, officials said.A total of 14,462 people are underg...

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the Lieutenant Governors gold medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020. The officers who have been awarded for the medal include Principal Chief...

Shivpal Yadav says he wants all socialists to unite again

Former UP minister and president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Shivpal Yadav on Saturday said he wants all the socialists to unite once again and for this he is willing to sacrificeI want all the socialists to unite once again. For ...

"I have people's support," says Palaniswami amid CM candidate debate in AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that he has the love and support of the people and vowed to continue to work for them with their well being as his only goal. After unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020