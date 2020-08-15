Civilian shot dead by militants in Pulwama: Police

Civilian shot dead by militants in Pulwama: PolicePTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:38 IST
Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Militants on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The ultras shot and critically injured Azaad Ahmad Dar at his residence in Dadoora-Kangan area of Pulwama district around 9.40 pm, a police official said
He said 42-year-old Dar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries
It was not immediately known why Dar was targeted by the militants.
