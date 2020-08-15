On Kejriwal's appeal, Goa AAP volunteers offer to sponsor oximeters

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit on Saturday got a response from people who were ready to sponsor oximeters, within an hour of the appeal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Elvis Gomes, party convenor said. "Happy to inform that within one hour of Kejriwal's appeal, I got a response from 11 people who were ready to sponsor oximeters. That shows that people care," said Gomes.

Kejriwal in his Independence Day address to party volunteers across the country said that every volunteer has a responsibility to fight corona and gave a call to donate oximeters which can be reached out to those in need in various areas. Gomes said that in Goa the government was forcing people to buy oximeters when they opt for home quarantine thus placing an additional burden on the common man.

Giving an example of Cuncolim IDC area where despite a sizeable number of covid infections, the government had still not started testing facility, Gomes said oximeters will be useful to monitor people who had developed mild symptoms. (ANI)