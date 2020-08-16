Left Menu
Indian Railways to run Ganpati Special trains between Gujarat, Maharashtra

The Indian Railways will run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 04:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways will run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers. Train number 09416 Ahmedabad Junction - Kudal Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Junction at 09:30 hours on August 18 and 25. The train will reach Kudal at 04:30 hours on the next day (2 Trips), the Indian Railways said in a release.

Train number 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Junction Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 05:30 hrs on August 19 and 26. The train will reach Ahmedabad Junction at 00:15 hours on the next day (2 Trips), it added. The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station.

Trains will also be run between Ahmedabad and Sawantwadi Road, Vadodara to Ratnagiri as Weekly Specials on Special Fare. All the above trains are fully reserved. Passengers may book their tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website. Bookings for the above trains will open from August 17.

All passengers must adhere to travel guidelines by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SOPs of the Government of Maharashtra and Government of Gujarat, the Indian Railways said. (ANI)

