India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000 mark

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000 mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:03 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000 mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases. As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,56,719 active cases 4,08,286 patients have been discharged/migrated while 19,749 deaths due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu has a total of 54,213 active cases, 2,72,251 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 5,641 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 88,138 active cases while 1,91,117 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,562 patients succumbing to COVID-19.

Karnataka has a total of 81,284 active cases 1,34,811 patients cured/discharged/migrated and 3,831 patients succumbing to COVID-19. Delhi, on the other hand, has 11,489 active cases while 1,36,251 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,188 fatalities.

3,00,41,400 samples tested up to August 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday. The Union Health Ministry further said that it is because of "focussing on timely and aggressive testing", India has exceeded 3 crore tests.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," the Health Ministry said.

