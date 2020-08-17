Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP govt tapping phones of leaders, activists: Naidu urges PM's intervention

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He also urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the matter.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:35 IST
YSRCP govt tapping phones of leaders, activists: Naidu urges PM's intervention
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He also urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the matter. Naidu states in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concentrated attack on the democratic institutions in the state.

"Initially, the process of governance was completely derailed by attacking the investors and policies of previous regimes. This was followed by an attack on institutions like the State Election Commission and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission," the letter stated. "One such modus operandi that the ruling party has chosen is by illegally and unlawfully tapping the phones of leaders of opposition parties, advocates, media persons and social activities. Telephone tapping can only be done in the case of threat to national security or in the interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, a threat to friendly relations with foreign countries," the letter added.

The former Andhra Chief Minister further wrote that with "such sophisticated technology in the hands of miscreants", would not only violate the right to privacy "but would also lead to compromise of people in high places by bringing them under blackmail threats". "Such illegal and unlawful practises by governments or private persons if unrestrained would lead to the destruction of institutions that were built painstakingly over a period of time. In the long run, such nefarious activities would result in the breakdown of democratic values and freedom of speech leading to Jungle Raj," wrote Naidu.

He urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the massive phone tapping by the YSRCP government. "We appeal to you to initiate immediate and stern action in order to check any further unlawful activities by the ruling party and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, it would be appropriate to order an enquiry by a competent body of the Government of India in order to check the illegal acts of phone tapping in Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump

European shares dipped on Monday, failing to build on gains in Asia as investors focused on the economic risks from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the region, while China-exposed miners gained on fresh stimulus for the worlds second-larg...

Cards, Cubs scrambling for pitchers ahead of twinbill

While the St. Louis Cardinals are finally back on the field after more than two weeks of downtime because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Chicago Cubs are also in scramble mode heading into a doubleheader between the teams Monday. The Cubs n...

Builder murdered outside home in Mumbai

A 55-year-old builder was stabbed to death by an unidentified person outside his bungalow in Mumbais Juhu area early Monday morning, police said. The victim, Abdul Munaf Sheikh, was the founder and chairman of Al-Sofi Group.As he came out o...

Nigeria: Government embarks N126 billion to upgrade health infrastructure

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has said that the federal government had earmarked the sum of N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan ESP to upgrade health infrastructure across Federal Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020