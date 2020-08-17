YSRCP govt tapping phones of leaders, activists: Naidu urges PM's intervention

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He also urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the matter. Naidu states in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concentrated attack on the democratic institutions in the state.

"Initially, the process of governance was completely derailed by attacking the investors and policies of previous regimes. This was followed by an attack on institutions like the State Election Commission and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission," the letter stated. "One such modus operandi that the ruling party has chosen is by illegally and unlawfully tapping the phones of leaders of opposition parties, advocates, media persons and social activities. Telephone tapping can only be done in the case of threat to national security or in the interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, a threat to friendly relations with foreign countries," the letter added.

The former Andhra Chief Minister further wrote that with "such sophisticated technology in the hands of miscreants", would not only violate the right to privacy "but would also lead to compromise of people in high places by bringing them under blackmail threats". "Such illegal and unlawful practises by governments or private persons if unrestrained would lead to the destruction of institutions that were built painstakingly over a period of time. In the long run, such nefarious activities would result in the breakdown of democratic values and freedom of speech leading to Jungle Raj," wrote Naidu.

He urged the Prime Minister to order an enquiry into the massive phone tapping by the YSRCP government. "We appeal to you to initiate immediate and stern action in order to check any further unlawful activities by the ruling party and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, it would be appropriate to order an enquiry by a competent body of the Government of India in order to check the illegal acts of phone tapping in Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)