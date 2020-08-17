Left Menu
Will file review of order holding me guilty of contempt: Bhushan to SC

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that he will file a petition seeking review of its August 14 judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:38 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that he will file a petition seeking review of its August 14 judgment holding him guilty of contempt of court. Senior advocate Dr. Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he will file a review against the August 14 judgment holding Bhushan guilty of contempt of court.

The submission was made while the apex court was hearing contempt petition against Prashant Bhushan for accusing former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of alleged involvement in corruption. "We intend to file a review for the judgment of August 14 for this very reason," Dhavan said.

Bhushan, in his detailed written submissions before the top court, claimed that the allegations of corruption tweets, against the former CJIs, made in public interest do not per se amount to contempt of court. Dhavan submitted before the court that the hearing today is about the examination of the specific point of whether the allegations made out by his client, Prashant Bhushan, constitutes contempt or not.

He said that your lordships have said that certain questions have to be referred to a Constitution bench. "How is it contempt? The comments (half of past 16 CJIs corrupt) were against former judges, not sitting judges. It is not contempt," Dhavan argued.

Senior advocate and former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan suggested that the matter should be heard when the court starts for physical functioning. The Supreme Court today also framed questions in the present contempt case of 2009 which is at present going on before it. If the statements on 'judicial corruption' is made in public, what the circumstances can they be made, the bench said adding that it will also hear arguments on this point.

"Procedure to be adopted if such statements of corruption are made in public against sitting as well as retired judges. On these points we will hear arguments," the bench said fixing the matter for further hearing after one week. Last week, Bhushan was held guilty in another contempt of court case by the Supreme Court, arguments on quantum of sentence for which are slated to be held on August 20.

