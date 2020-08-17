Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior SDF leader arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl: Sikkim Police

Rai sexually assaulted her there, they said, adding that the girl returned home last week and narrated the ordeal to her family, following which her brother lodged a complaint at the Melli police station on August 14. Police raided the Chuba Perbing village based on a tip-off and arrested Rai, Thapa said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:12 IST
Senior SDF leader arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl: Sikkim Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Rup Narayan Rai was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his residence where she was staying for months, police said. Rai, also the former chairperson of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), was arrested from a village in the Namchi police station area in South Sikkim where he has been hiding, Superintendent of Police Thakur Thapa said.

He had taken the girl to his house, assuring her family that he would provide her good education, police said. Rai sexually assaulted her there, they said, adding that the girl returned home last week and narrated the ordeal to her family, following which her brother lodged a complaint at the Melli police station on August 14.

Police raided the Chuba Perbing village based on a tip-off and arrested Rai, Thapa said. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections 6 and 10, both of which deal with sexual assault, the officer said.

He will be produced at a court on Tuesday, Thapa added. The SDF said it has suspended Rai from the party in the wake of the charges against him.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SeQuent Scientific appoints Neeraj Bharadwaj, Rahul Mukim as additional directors

Animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific on Monday said its board has approved appointment of Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim as the companys additional directors, with effect from Monday. Bharadwaj and Mukim have&#160;been nominated by C...

Trump administration approves oil leasing in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre 7.7 million hectares refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades.The decision b...

Congo Ebola responders strike over unpaid salaries

Adds comment from provincial health minister By Fiston MahambaGOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 17 Reuters - H ealth workers responding to an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo have gone on strike over unpaid wages, hurtin...

Pandit Jasraj's death great loss to music world: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world. Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020