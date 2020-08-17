Militants target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, officer injured

A CRPF officer was injured when militants fired upon a bunker of the paramilitary force in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. At about 8:45 pm, the militants fired upon the bunker of 18 battalion of CRPF outside their camp at Nihama in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said an assistant sub-inspector of the force was injured in the firing. Further details of the incident are awaited, the official added.