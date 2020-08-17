Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:25 IST
A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi ArchitectureCollege in Bandra (west), an official said.
"Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm. According to the BMC official, the fire brigade has tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot.
A search operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
