Delhi HC directs DU to conduct physical exams by Sept 14

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi University to commence the physical examinations for final year students by September 14, by asking it to expedite the process of conducting physical examinations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:31 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi University to commence the physical examinations for final year students by September 14, by asking it to expedite the process of conducting physical examinations. A division bench of justices Hima Kohli and S. Prasad said, "We are of the opinion that the University should expedite conducting physical examinations so that the entire process can be over at the earliest."

"Though we are informed that at least two weeks are required after the online examinations are over on August 31, for the University to gear up, we are of the opinion that physical examinations should commence by September 8, 2020. However, since Sachin Dutta, Senior Advocate pleads that that would be too shorter time and there is immense pressure on the available manpower, Delhi University is directed to commence the physical examinations by September 14," the court said. As DU counsel was not in a position to indicate the end date of the physical examination, the court said that the end date shall be placed on record in the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University.

The court then listed the matter for August 27 for further hearing. Senior Advocate SK Rungta, appearing for the petitioner National Federation of the Blind told the court the leftover students in the PWD category, particularly the visually handicapped category, who propose to sit for the physical examinations even though they may have sat for the online OBE examination, would face great hardship as the University hostels are all shut down and they have to travel to Delhi to sit physically for the examinations.

There will be challenges relating to their transportation as also their place of stay in Delhi. Delhi University is directed to verify the number of leftover PWD category students and students in the said category who would wish to sit for the physical examination again though they may have taken the online OBE mode of examination, for arriving at an assessment and for working out the modalities of a place of stay and transportation from where they are presently staying to Delhi, to sit for the physical examinations. The court asked the varsity to furnish details on an affidavit in this regard and also asked HRD Ministry to address this problem and come up with some practical solutions by filing a separate affidavit.

The court also took note of affidavit filed by Delhi University related to the data of students who have appeared in the OBE mode of examinations that had commenced on August 10. Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta appearing for the Delhi University submitted that on the very first date, i.e., on August 10, as against 79,438 students who had registered with the University to sit for the online OBE examination, 38,058 students were expected to take the examination and 36,663 students had actually participated in the examination and 33,957 students had attempted the papers. The counsel further apprised the court that the number kept increasing in the second, and thereafter other dates of examination.

The court was hearing various petitions related to Delhi University's final term examination, including one filed by Prateek Sharma and another by the National Federation of the Blind. (ANI)

