UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave an approval to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions, the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave an approval to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.
While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions, the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said. Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.
