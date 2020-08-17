Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave an approval to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions, the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:55 IST
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave an approval to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions, the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said. Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, ...

Trump looked at banning further Chinese apps in addition to TikTok -Meadows

U.S. President Donald Trump has looked at banning additional Chinese-owned companies following his decision to ban the short-video app TikTok, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force On...

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise; cases drop for fourth week in a row

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2 to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.The country posted 360,000 new COVID-19 cases for the we...

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education: Official notification.

President gives assent for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education Official notification....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020