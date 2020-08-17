COVID-19: Cong accused J-K admin of implementing 'discriminatory' norms for Kashmir, Jammu regions

The Congress on Monday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of implementing two "discriminatory" set of rules for COVID-19 management for Kashmir and Jammu regions, and urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue. Chief spokesperson of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Sharma expressed strong resentment over "different norms and yardsticks" being followed for coronavirus cases.

In Kashmir region, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are home quarantined but in Jammu region, the UT administration is putting people in quarantine centres which are mostly ill managed, he alleged. "Anyone raising voice is harassed to create fear amongst the others," Sharma said.

"There is dismay and resentment over different norms being followed by the J&K administration in Kashmir and Jammu regions, besides from one district to another... with regard to quarantine measures. We urge the LG to look into the matter and issue directions for following uniform system," the spokesperson said. This calls for personal monitoring by the L-G into the whole system in view of strong resentment among the people about some aspects of handling COVID-19 cases and using, the Congress leader said.

"The government should also disclose the funds being spent on various components of the treatment so that the people get to know the efforts being made by the administration," he added.