Kabul blast in pictures: Multiple rockets strike Afghanistan's capital on Independence Day

Multiple rockets struck Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, including near the main diplomatic district, officials said. "Several rockets were fired from two vehicles," Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said.

A diplomatic source said that one rocket had landed near a mosque just outside the tightly-guarded diplomatic enclave. "All diplomatic officials in embassies in the green zone have been moved to safe rooms in the diplomatic district until clearance orders," a senior Western security official added.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or who was behind the attack.

The attack took place on Afghanistan's independence day, and as the United States is withdrawing troops while trying to usher peace talks to end almost 19 years of war.