Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as new BSF DG

A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana (59) was handed over the baton of the about 2.65 lakh personnel-strong force by ITBP DG S S Deswal in the morning at the BSF headquarters at Lodhi Road, a force spokesperson said. Deswal, his batchmate from the Haryana cadre, has been heading the BSF in an additional capacity since March 11 after the then DG Vivek Johri was transferred to head the Madhya Pradesh Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:58 IST
IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as new BSF DG

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force that guards India's fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana (59) was handed over the baton of the about 2.65 lakh personnel-strong force by ITBP DG S S Deswal in the morning at the BSF headquarters at Lodhi Road, a force spokesperson said.

Deswal, his batchmate from the Haryana cadre, has been heading the BSF in an additional capacity since March 11 after the then DG Vivek Johri was transferred to head the Madhya Pradesh Police. The new DG was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a column of troops before he took charge, the spokesperson said.

Asthana is the 27th chief of the force and is expected to hold office till July next year, his scheduled date for retirement from service. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday issued orders for the appointment of Asthana, who has been serving as the DG of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) till now apart from heading the Narcotics Control Bureau in an additional capacity.

As per the ACC order, Asthana will continue to hold the NCB charge. The police officer has served in various capacities in Gujarat Police apart from serving in various ranks of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Asthana, while serving as the special director of the CBI in 2018, had a bitter feud with his senior and CBI Director Alok Verma as they both levelled allegations of corruption against each other. Both the officers were later removed from the central probe agency by the Union government and Asthana was subsequently cleared of the charges.

The new DG, officials said, met senior officers and was briefed about the operational situation at the two borders soon after he took charge. The BSF is primarily tasked with guarding Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned. The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Therm...

FEATURE-College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind he is out.Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle ...

Bihar reports 3,257 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 3,257 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 368 cases were reported from Patna.With 3,257 new coronavirus cases, t...

ANALYSIS-America's suburbs, an election battleground, now more diverse, home to lots of working women

Americas suburbs were key to Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016, and he and his 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, are battling for votes there ahead of the Nov. 3 election.The Republican president highlighted his focus with rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020