Expedite results of final year students applying for admissions abroad: Delhi HC to DU

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to make efforts to expedite the results of the final year students studying in courses where they may have obtained admissions to postgraduate courses in foreign universities. A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also reiterated that the varsity should create a separate e-mail ID to enable students to submit their requests and relevant details of the foreign universities in question for it to send a request letter for granting provisional admission with an assurance that the results would be communicated at the earliest.

The bench on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi University for not informing it about the single-judge bench order delivered on July 7 in the matter. The single-judge bench had said, "In so far as undergraduate courses are concerned, where students may obtain admission to post graduate courses in foreign universities, students may write an e-mail to the Dean (Examinations) informing him of the said admissions, in which case, efforts would be made to expedite the results of such courses."

It also pulled up the varsity observing that the university had on Monday submitted that there can not be expediting of results because they are graded. Meanwhile, Delhi University counsel on Tuesday said that if a student applies for a confidential result, it may be sent to prospective PG college. The Delhi University told the court that the error was bona fide and that they shall abide by the directions issued by the single-judge bench.

On Monday, the court had directed the Delhi University to file an affidavit indicating the cut-off date by which the results will be declared for all streams of final year courses.