Jeweller set on fire by relative in UP's Firozabad

A jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad sustained severe burn injuries after he was set on fire allegedly by one of his relatives, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the victim was seen caught in flames in a market area with some people trying to help him, according to a purported video of the shocking incident that surfaced on social media. He has been admitted to a hopsital for treatment, police said. Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said the victim, Rakesh Varma, and the accused are maternal cousins and the cause of the incident seemed to be some personal issue. “Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is absconding,” the police officer said.