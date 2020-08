Upset with sister’s inter-caste affair, man, brother-in-law try hacking her to death: Police

Upset with her sister’s inter-caste love affair, a man along with his brother-in-law allegedly tried to hack her to death in a case of honour killing bid in a village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Hapur district's Wazirpur village resident Arun and his brother-in-law Raju have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for their bid to kill 20-year-old Bobby, said Kithore police station in-charge Rosant Tyagi.

Victim Bobby is undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital, he said, adding she is out of danger now. Tyagi said Bobby was having an inter-caste love affair with a man of her village and her family members were enraged over it.

He said Arun and Raju had brought Bobby to a canal near Mehmoodpur Garhi under Kithore police station in Merruut district on Monday evening and repeatedly slashed her neck with blades in a bid to kill her. But hearing the woman’s cries, the people nearby rushed to the spot following which the duo ran away, leaving Bobby in a pool of blood, said Tyagi, adding she was rushed to a hospital by the people.

Police registered a case of attempted murder on Bobby’s statement and arrested both her brother and brother-in-law, said Tyagi..