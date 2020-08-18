Rains lash parts of Gujarat; 301 roads closed for traffic

At least 301 roads, including a national highway, have been shut for traffic due to water logging, as moderate to heavy showers continued to lash several parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, an official said. Following a heavy spell of rainfall mostly in south Gujarat region on Monday, moderate to heavy downpour was witnessed in Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on Tuesday, a state government release said.

Umerpada taluka of Surat district received 127 mm of rain between 6 am till 6 pm, followed by Lodhika in Rajkot at 80 mm, Morbi taluka of Morbi district at 71 mm, Anjar taluka of Kutch district at 65 mm, Dasada of Surendranagar at 49 mm and Rajkot taluka at 45 mm. As many as 301 roads, including 11 state highways and one national highway passing through Kutch, have been closed for traffic on Tuesday due to water logging, the release stated.

With this fresh spell of rains, Gujarat has so far received 83.59 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the release stated. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in most parts of the state in the next three days, with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated place during this time, said Jayanta Sarkar, director of the state meteorological centre.

PTI PJT PD ARU ARU.