Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura: 2 held for looting jewellery, other items worth Rs 60 lakh

Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a gang after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a goldsmith's home here, an official said. They looted a house of a goldsmith in Govind Nagar Police station in Mathura on Monday. The accused told police that they had planned to sell the looted jewellery.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:47 IST
Mathura: 2 held for looting jewellery, other items worth Rs 60 lakh

Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a gang after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a goldsmith's home here, an official said. The accused, Anil Jatav and Krishna Murari Sharma, received injuries in the encounter and have been admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan, the police said. They were held in Anantam city under the Brindavan police station by a team of police, SOG and SWAT.

"A total of 8.920 kilograms of looted silver, two pistols, two live and five empty cartridges and a motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from them," SP City Udai Shankar Singh said. They looted a house of a goldsmith in Govind Nagar Police station in Mathura on Monday.

The accused told police that they had planned to sell the looted jewellery. DPB DPB

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was running away from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the d...

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the p...

UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

Negotiations were to resume Tuesday on the future trade ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit, with the Europeans insisting that important differences in the two sides positions must be bridged and an agreement...

Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris ancestral village, put up banners o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020