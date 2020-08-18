Left Menu
Jeweller set on fire in UP's Firozabad

A jeweller was set on fire by a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad suspecting the victim had an illicit relationship with her wife, leading to her suicide, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Meanwhile reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged poor law and order in the state.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:21 IST
A jeweller was set on fire by a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad suspecting the victim had an illicit relationship with her wife, leading to her suicide, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Rakesh, suffered 80 per cent burns and has been referred to an Agra hospital for treatment, police said, adding that the incident took place in the Dakshin police station area on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged poor law and order in the state. Rakesh (40) was sitting in his jewellery shop when Robin, who runs a shop in his neighbourhood, threw an inflammable liquid from a bottle on him after a heated argument and set him on fire, Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said. Rakesh was initially taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Agra hospital in a serious condition, the SSP said.

He said four police teams have been set up and CCTV footage is being checked to nab the accused who fled after the incident. The help of the Special Operations Group is also being taken, he said. The SSP said according to preliminary information, it has come to light that Robin's wife Puja had committed suicide on August 12. He suspected that Rakesh had an illicit relationship with her, which led to her suicide, the SSP added. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government, expressing concern over law and order. In a tweet, he said the BJP’s own legislators are levelling serious charges against their government over the law and order situation as the “crime is not stopping”. Saying a sad news has emerged from Firozabad where a member of the tading community has been set on fire, Yadav tweeted, “It seems the reins of the state have gone into wrong hands.” State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu too in a tweet said, "UP suffers everyday from robbery and murder. No one knows what can happen to anyone. In Firozabad, a fearless trader burnt another trader alive. Another terrifying picture of the Yogi model." PTI CORR KIS SAB RDK RDK

