Kerala reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries

Kerala has reported 1,758 new active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while 1,365 patients under treatment in the State have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:23 IST
KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has reported 1,758 new active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while 1,365 patients under treatment in the State have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday. Of these confirmed cases, 1,641 cases are due to local transmission and the source of infection in 81 was not traceable. As many as 39 of these infected cases have returned from overseas and 42 are from other states, the state Health Minister added.

A press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation stated six COVID related deaths were confirmed in the state today, taking the total death toll to 175. The district-wise figures of the positive cases are 489 from Thiruvananthapuram district, 242 in Malappuram district, 192 from Ernakulam district, 147 in Kozhikode district, 126 from Alappuzha district, 123 in Kannur district, 93 from Kottayam district, 88 in Kollam district, 65 from Pathanamthitta district, 51 in Palakkad district, 48 from Thrissur district, 47 in Wayanad district, 42 from Kasaragod district and five in Idukki district.

Those infected through contact are 476 persons in Thiruvananthapuram district, 220 in Malappuram district, 173 in Ernakulam district, 146 in Kozhikode district, 117 in Alappuzha district, 111 in Kannur district, 86 each in Kollam and Kottayam districts, 52 in Pathanamthitta district, 44 each in Palakkad and Wayanad districts, 42 in Thrissur district, 40 in Kasargod district and four in Idukki district. The department further informed that 25 healthcare workers were infected by Coronavirus - 10 in Thiruvananthapuram district, six in Malappuram district, four in Ernakulam district, three in Palakkad district, and one each in Thrissur and Kannur districts.

The details of the recovery cases are 310 patients from Thiruvananthapuram district, 54 in Kollam district, 29 from Pathanamthitta district, 65 in Alappuzha district, 48 from Kottayam district, 59 in Idukki district, 64 from Ernakulam district, 33 in Thrissur district, 82 from Palakkad district, 194 in Malappuram district, 195 from Kozhikode district, 46 in Wayanad district, 61 from Kannur district and 125 in Kasaragod district were negative today. With this, 31,394 people have so far recovered from COVID and at present 16,274 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State. A total of 1,65,564 people are currently under observation in various districts of the state, 1,51,931 under home or institutional quarantine and 13,633 in hospitals. 1,583 persons were hospitalised on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, 29,265 samples were analysed. A total of 12,40,076 samples have so far been sent for testing including 1,51,714 samples as part of Sentinel Surveillance of high-risk groups. Kerala has designated 13 new places as hotspots today while 18 were excluded from the list. There are now 565 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

