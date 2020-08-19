Delhi: Traffic movement obstructed from Dhaula Kuan to Punjabi Bagh
The traffic movement have been obstructed from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh on Wednesday Morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 08:46 IST
The traffic movement has been obstructed from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said.
As per the traffic police, the movement has been affected due to the breakdown of an MMV vehicle.
"Obstruction in traffic from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of an MMV. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said in an advisory. (ANI)
