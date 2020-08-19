People rescued from flood-affected areas of Sukma in Chhattisgarh
A group of people who were stranded on National Highway 30 near Phandiguda area of Sukma district due to floods were rescued by the local administration on Tuesday.ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:01 IST
The flood-hit victims were taken to safer places with the help of tube boats, officials said.
The roads in the flood-affected area were completely submerged in water. Even the heavy vehicles such as trucks parked at the roadside were seen partially under the water. (ANI)
