8 arrested in Andamans for fishing in Jarawa reserved area

Eight fishermen were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for fishing in the area reserved for the vulnerable Jarawa tribe, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kadamtala police station that was patrolling near Strait Island rushed to Middle Andaman and made the arrests on Tuesday, they said.

The eight men were fishing in the area on a small boat, they added. A case has been registered against these fishermen, an officer said.

The administration is trying to keep the vulnerable Jarawas as much away as possible from the local population in view of the coronavirus outbreak, he said..