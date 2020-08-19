Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC order victory of justice, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

He had also met Rajput's father and other family members at their Patna home in June. The apex court in its order on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:39 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC order victory of justice, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order paving the way for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying it is the victory of justice. The North East Delhi MP had earlier sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. He had also met Rajput's father and other family members at their Patna home in June.

The apex court in its order on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The top court delivered its verdict on a plea by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her to Mumbai.

"I cannot express how relieved I feel now. Thanks to all those who raised their voice in this case. The (Supreme Court's) order is the victory of justice in the country," said Tiwari, who is also an actor. "In this case, some families had to go through a post-mortem of their relations, release intimate photographs, and go through many dilemmas as the state (Maharashtra) tried to hide the truth. The truth will now get justice in Sushant Singh's case," he said.

While pronouncing the verdict, the top court said the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police which is conducting a probe under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with the procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited. It said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. It also held that the ongoing investigation done by the CBI is lawful.

The apex court, which had reserved its judgment on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that "political clout" has not allowed the Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the case. The Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacked jurisdiction in the matter.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

