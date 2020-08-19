Drug peddler arrested with 600 grams of cannabis in Jammu
During the checking, 34 rolls of cannabis weighing 600 grams were recovered from Lal's possession, they said. A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station and further investigation is underway, they said..PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:06 IST
A drug peddler was arrested with 600 grams of cannabis here on Wednesday, police said. The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal (28), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, they said.
A police team intercepted a tanker in Panama Chowk area here for checking, officials said. During the checking, 34 rolls of cannabis weighing 600 grams were recovered from Lal's possession, they said.
A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station and further investigation is underway, they said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sohan Lal
- Panama Chowk
- Kashmir
- Udhampur
- Bahu Fort