Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020. At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:59 IST
Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Hyderabad varsity gears up for entrance exams from Sept 24

The University of Hyderabad UoH on Wednesday said it would hold its nation-wide entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodilesaid t...

Homes to policing: Lockdown photos document South Africa inequality

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A security officer holds a shotgun against his body in inner city Johannesburg, eyeing a homeless man carrying a bag of food on his shoulders as he vacates the area.The pho...

UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19&#160;reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the states case fatality rate CFR coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020