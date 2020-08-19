Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020. At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:59 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.
These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model..
ALSO READ
Prohibitory orders in Mangaluru on Aug 5
Adani Enterprises reports Rs 65.67 crore consolidated loss for Apr-Jun quarter.
Adani Enterprises Q1 loss at Rs 65.67 cr
Mangaluru Smart City Command Control Centre Project has Gone Live
ADB approves $50million loan to Bangladesh to fund PPP infrastructure projects