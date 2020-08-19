Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14, 2020.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model..