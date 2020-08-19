Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro introduces facility for auto top-up in smart cards at AFC gates

A nominal fee (maximum of 1 per cent) will be charged as convenience fee from the customer for each transaction, the statement said. "In addition, those commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro smart cards, they can also get the auto top-up feature enabled in their cards by registering through this app (Autope)," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:46 IST
Delhi Metro introduces facility for auto top-up in smart cards at AFC gates

Seeking to promote greater e-transaction for commuters, the Delhi Metro on Wednesday announced a new facility that will enable riders to get their smart cards auto-topped up with money at AFC gates. Officials said the facility will be available for use across the DMRC network whenever the services resume. Delhi Metro services have been closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to avail the facility of a new type of smart card which comes with an auto-top up feature enabling them to recharge it automatically at AFC (automatic fare collection) gates of the netro stations," the DMRC said in a statement. This new smart card is available for customers through the app 'Autope' which is specially developed for this purpose, it said.

Officials said the old smart card issued by the DMRC can also be upgraded to avail this facility. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC, said this initiative is in line with the DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters.

"This new feature or the card empowers a commuter to get his or her smart card auto-topped up at AFC gates across the network which will help him or her to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time," he said. The new smart cards issued by 'Autope' will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of the goes below Rs 100 and will automatically recharge the card with Rs 200 at the AFC entry gate itself. 'Autope' will auto-debit the topped up value from customer's linked card or bank account the next working day, the statement said.

To avail the services of 'Autope' Smart Card, the users will be required to register by downloading the 'Autope' app (available on Google Play store for Android users and soon on Apple store for iPhone users), officials said. They can also register at Autope's site and link their bank account or credit card or UPI account to their smart card as a one-time exercise. A nominal fee (maximum of 1 per cent) will be charged as convenience fee from the customer for each transaction, the statement said.

"In addition, those commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro smart cards, they can also get the auto top-up feature enabled in their cards by registering through this app (Autope)," it said.  Such existing card holders need to visit the customer care centre of any of the metro stations after three days of registration to get their smart cards activated for this facility as a one-time exercise.  "This feature comes handy at these times wherein, commuters are going to follow a new travel protocol, whenever metro services resume, which calls for social distancing and contactless services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. However, irrespective of the new card or a new feature, the existing smart cards owned by the commuters will continue to remain valid in the same manner as they used to be so far, it said.

Apart from auto-top-up facility, the benefits extended by 'Autope' also include home delivery of new cards, besides their customisation facility and 5 per cent additional discount on each top up, the DMRC said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Apple nears $2 trillion

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the SP 500 closed at a record high for the first time since February. Technology led the way higher again, and Apple edged closer to becoming the first US company to be worth...

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as some 30 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. Smoke blanketed the city of San F...

Insurance magnate, ex-N.C. Congress member learn sentences

A big political donor, his consultant and a former North Carolina congressman are receiving punishments for their roles in trying to bribe the states top insurance regulator. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn scheduled sentencing on Wednesday...

Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalisation

Saudi Arabias foreign minister on Wednesday cautiously welcomed an agreement between its close ally the United Arab Emirates and Israel to establish full ties and exchange embassies. Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020