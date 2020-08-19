One more body recovered from Pettimudi, toll climbs to 62

The body of an eight year-old boy was recovered from the landslide site at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district on Wednesday, taking the toll to 62, officials said. Search for the remaining eight people, who are missing, will continue on Thursday.

Two Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR)s from Chennai are also being used for search operations. A massive mound of earth and slush triggered by heavy rains had flattened 20 oneroom 'row houses' of tea plantation labourers made of tin and asbestos sheets which housed at least 82 workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala on August 7.