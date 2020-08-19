Left Menu
Jeweller set on fire by cousin dies in UP's Firozabad, accused arrested

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:48 IST
A jeweller died on Wednesday a day after he was set on fire by his cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, over suspicion that the victim had an illicit relationship with his wife, leading to her suicide. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said that Robin Verma, a shopkeeper and the accused in the case, has been arrested and being questioned.

The SSP also said, "Death of Rakesh Verma (40) has been confirmed by S N Medical College, Agra. The statement of Verma was recorded before his death." Rakesh's body has reached his home after post-mortem. Arrangements are on for his last rites amid heavy security, he said. Rakesh Verma was sitting in his jewellery shop in the Dakshin police station area on Tuesday afternoon when Robin threw an inflammable liquid from a bottle on him after a heated argument and set him on fire, Patel earlier said.

Rakesh suffered 80 per cent burns. He was initially taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Agra hospital in a serious condition, the SSP said. He said according to preliminary information, it has come to light that Robin's wife Puja had committed suicide on August 12. He suspected that Rakesh had an illicit relationship with her, which led to her suicide, the SSP added.

