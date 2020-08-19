Man murders wife, hangs self; suicide note says two teenagers raped woman

Left Menu
A man killed his wife and later hanged himself in a village in Barwala sub-division of Hisar district, leaving a suicide note that said he took the extreme step under the humiliation of rape of his wife by two teenagers of the village, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:54 IST
A man killed his wife and later hanged himself in a village in Barwala sub-division of Hisar district, leaving a suicide note that said he took the extreme step under the humiliation of rape of his wife by two teenagers of the village, police said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old man first hacked his 26-year-old wife to death with some sharp-edged weapon and later hanged himself, police said.

A suicide note was found from the spot, said Hisar Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, adding it is being investigated if the note was written by the deceased. A police team, led by Barwala DSP Rohtas Sihag and including SHO Kuldeep Singh, visited the scene of the crime and collected evidence from there after inspecting the spot. The bodies of the deceased couple were handed over to their relatives after post mortem, the SP said.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including that for rape, has been registered against the two teenagers on the statement of the deceased woman's brother. In his complaint to the police, the woman’s brother said that after receiving the information about the sister's murder, he and his family members reached the village. He said he suspected that his brother-in-law, a daily wager, killed his sister first and then committed suicide. The woman’s brother also alleged that he had come to know that his sister was raped by the two teenagers on August 15 when her husband was away. For this reason, his brother-in-law felt humiliated and killed his wife before ending his life, he added.

The couple's seven-year-old child, who was sleeping in the room, found his parents dead when he woke up. SHO Kuldeep Singh said the two youths who have been accused of raping the woman are minors, aged between 16 to 17 years.

The case is being investigated, but no one has been arrested so far, he added..

