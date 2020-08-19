Bengaluru to be 'reconnected' to 14 international destinations via Vande Bharat, repatriation programmes
International Repatriation flights, as well as the Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes, have enabled Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reconnect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:25 IST
International Repatriation flights, as well as the Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes, have enabled Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reconnect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations. As per a release, under the aegis of these arrangements, 13 airlines will operate on these sectors from BLR Airport.
The destinations connected directly from BLR Airport include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir & Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, Indigo, GoAir, Air India Express & Vistara), Doha (Indigo & Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Kuwait (Air India & Indigo), Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express & Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India & British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (Indigo) and Singapore (Air India Express). BLR Airport will connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India). (ANI)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Golf-A PGA Championship like no other comes to San Francisco
Golf-After reliving glory days, Kaymer comes out firing in San Francisco
Golf-After reliving glory days, Kaymer comes out firing in San Francisco
Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi court reserves order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea
Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses