Those involved in 'dastardly crime' will be brought to justice: Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over to probe the case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:33 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over to probe the case. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," famil said in a statement.

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and Support for us," the statement added. The family "particularly thanked" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for "setting the wheel of justice in motion."

Earlier on Wednesday, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

