3 of family rescued from smoke-engulfed east Delhi flat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:09 IST
Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) from their east Delhi flat which was engulfed with smoke caused by a fire on Thursday morning, an official said

According to DFS Director Atul Garg, they received a call at 5.24 am about a blaze in Murti Gali Krishan Ganj in Laxmi Nagar

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the 325 square yard apartment building which had 17 flats, he said, adding the fire had started in meter boards and spread to 11 vehicles, including seven scooters and four bikes.  Aadil (52), his wife Ishrat Aadil (45) and Ali Aadil (12) were rescued from their flat where they were trapped due to smoke, he said.

