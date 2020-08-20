Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Chennithala files fresh plea to produce all collected call records of COVID-19 patients

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed another petition in the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to produce all the call records of COVID-19 patients collected by the police so far in a sealed cover.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:55 IST
Ramesh Chennithala files fresh plea to produce all collected call records of COVID-19 patients
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed another petition in the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to produce all the call records of COVID-19 patients collected by the police so far in a sealed cover. The matter is slated to come up for hearing before the court on Friday.

Chennithala, in his plea, said that in this circumstance, it is necessary to call for details of call detail records (CDRs) collected so far on the strength of Exhibit P-1. "It is understood that, ever since the issuance of Exhibit P-1, in total violation of the constitutional rights of privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, CDRs of COVID-19 positive patients who are undergoing quarantine have been collected at massive scale and are kept with police," the plea said.

Earlier, Chennithala had filed a petition seeking directions to the state police not to collect call detail records of COVID-19 patients from any service provider. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier informed that the police was collecting the CDRs of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing to arrest the spread of viral disease in the state.

Kerala Police are using the contact-tracing strategy to determine how many people came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients and whether these people are showing any symptoms of the disease. Vijayan had, during a press meeting on August 13, rejected the concerns about this move intruding into the privacy of citizens and clarified that there will be no intrusion into the patient's privacy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthans COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, resp...

Nagaland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases and 215 recoveries were reported from Nagaland on Thursday, informed S Pangnyu Phom, Nagalands Minister for Health and Family Welfare. 25 new COVID19 reported in Nagaland today. State also reports 215 recove...

Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

The list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Avance Media group as part of Be a Girl Initiative to acknowledge their efforts to empower girls through education to enable them to reach their potential and pursue their dre...

Odisha: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

Biju Janta Dal BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.While 45 party secretaries were appointed, 41 joint secretaries were made in-ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020