C'garh: Villagers thrashed by naxals in Dantewada; 10 injured

On the collector's direction, women in villages of Dantewada formed groups and nominal funds were given to them to carry out various activities in their villages, he said. A group of 10 women in Chikpal was managing meals given to children at the local anganwadi centre among other works, Pallava said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:44 IST
Ten persons, including five women and a minor girl, were injured after allegedly being beaten up by naxals for supporting development activities in their village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Chikpal village under Katekalyan police station area, where a group of 25 to 30 armed cadres thrashed over 20 villagers with sticks and butt of their guns, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

The SP said the district collector had visited the village last month and assured to take up development works there. On the collector's direction, women in villages of Dantewada formed groups and nominal funds were given to them to carry out various activities in their villages, he said.

A group of 10 women in Chikpal was managing meals given to children at the local anganwadi centre among other works, Pallava said. Residents of Chikpal also took part in Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Marjum village, located in a naxal-stronghold, where the national flag was hoisted after 30 years, he said.

On learning about these activities, naxals attacked more than 20 villagers, of whom 10 were injured and admitted at a local health centre, the official said. A case has been registered in this regard and a search operation to trace the ultras was underway, he said.

On July 19, 25 persons were injured in a similar attack by Maoists in Parcheli village of the district..

