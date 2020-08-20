Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand moving ahead in fight against COVID-19, govt scaling

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said his government was striving hard to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and the people of the state need to support this endeavour by wearing masks and following other safety measures.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:06 IST
J'khand moving ahead in fight against COVID-19, govt scaling

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said his government was striving hard to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and the people of the state need to support this endeavour by wearing masks and following other safety measures. In an official release issued by the chief minister's office, Soren asked people to immediately visit a health centre if they experience COVID19-like symptoms.

"Every day, we are moving ahead in our fight against coronavirus. Yesterday, Ranchi district alone has set a record with more than 10,000 tests. "Now, our focus is on increasing the number of COVID- examinations, beds in hospitals, scaling up contact tracing and quarantine facilities," the chief minister said.

The JMM-led government is committed to serving the citizens of the state, he said. "People should be responsible and not leave the house without wearing a mask. Visit the nearest health centre immediately if you experience symptoms of coronavirus.

Remember your alertness is the first shield of protection against the virus," Soren added..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Wadhwani Foundation exhorts start-ups to see COVID-19 crisis as 'unprecedented opportunity'

The Wadhwani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has lauded the undying spirit of start-ups and entrepreneurs for not giving in even after being hit badly by the coronavirus-induced business slump and exhorted them to see the crisis ...

Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader’s village

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders of his party were on Thursday prevented from visiting the family members of slain Dalit head Satyamev Jayate of Basgaon village of Azamgarh district. With a heavy deployment of...

Approval of PMEGP projects rises 44 pc between Apr-Aug: KVIC

The approval of projects under the governments flagship Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme increased 44 per cent between April and August 18 this year, the&#160;Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC said on Thursday. Acc...

Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhinoScientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two female...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020