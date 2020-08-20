Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar flood toll goes up to 27, over 81.79 lakh affected in 16 districts

With two more deaths, the toll in Bihar flood climbed to 27 on Thursday as 81.79 lakh people were affected in 16 districts, Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:57 IST
Bihar flood toll goes up to 27, over 81.79 lakh affected in 16 districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With two more deaths, the toll in Bihar flood climbed to 27 on Thursday as 81.79 lakh people were affected in 16 districts, Disaster Management Department bulletin said. The two deaths have been reported from Khagaria district, the bulletin said.

Nearly 11.59 thousand more population were hit by flood fury on Thursday. The calamity has affected 81,79,257 people in 1,317 panchayats of 130 blocks till Thursday against 81,67,671 sufferers till Wednesday evening, it said.

Of the 27 deaths, Darbhanga district reported 11, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria. The Ganga is flowing 13 cm above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, 27 cm above the mark at Hathidah (both in Patna) and more than 31 cm above the mark at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, a bulletin of the Water Resources Department said.

Prominent rivers which are flowing above the danger mark included the Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Khiroi and the Ghaghra. Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department M Ramachandrudu said, of the total six relief centres, five centres are operating in Samastipur and one in Khagaria.

A total of 5,186 people are living in the relief centres, he said. About 5.50 lakh people have been evacuated by 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) till now, he said.

The state government has so far transferred Rs 555.60 crore into the bank accounts of 9,26,077 flood-affected families in the state, said Ramachandrudu. An amount of Rs 6,000 is being transferred to the bank account of each affected family as gratuitous relief, the official said.

The distribution of gratuitous relief is currently underway and the remaining families will be given the amount very soon, he said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode plane crash: US agency NTSB to assist AAIB in probe

The US transportation safety body NTSB has appointed its accredited representative and technical advisors to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB in the ongoing probe into the Air India Express plane crash at the Kozhikode...

Lebanon can only subsidise basic goods for 3 more months -source

Lebanons central bank will only subsidise fuel, wheat and medicine for three more months, an official source said on Thursday, as critically low foreign currency reserves dwindle.A central bank official was not immediately available for com...

Ramaphosa assures Wamkele Mene of AU’s commitment to promote AfCFTA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the African Union AU Chairperson, has assured African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, of his unwavering support in the execution of his duties to promote the ...

AP ties-up with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help women self-help groups market its products

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed memoranda of understanding with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help members of women self-help groups market their products. The state government launched a scheme Cheyuta to dole out Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020