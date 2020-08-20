3 injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug (20) Three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Delhi's Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam (48), his wife Kavita (44) and their daughter Mahak, were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. All of them sustained minor injuries and have been discharged after treatment, police said. The incident took place around 5 am. The three got trapped under the debris, police said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said, "All of them sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after being treated." The single storey house was in a dilapidated condition, police said, adding that it was a 40-year-old structure.