Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K reports 683 new COVID-19 cases; tally climbs to 30,717

Jammu and Kashmir reported 683 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 30,717, while six more fatalities took the death toll to 578, officials said. There are 6,914 active COVID-19 cases, while 23,225 patients have recovered so far, they said. The union territory reported six more deaths - all from Kashmir - taking the toll to 578, including 537 from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region, the officials added..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:00 IST
J-K reports 683 new COVID-19 cases; tally climbs to 30,717

Jammu and Kashmir reported 683 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 30,717, while six more fatalities took the death toll to 578, officials said. Among the new cases, 114 were from the Jammu region, while 569 were from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 165 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 113 in Bandipora district, the officials said. There are 6,914 active COVID-19 cases, while 23,225 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The union territory reported six more deaths - all from Kashmir - taking the toll to 578, including 537 from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region, the officials added..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

After heavy rains in Delhi, traffic thrown out of gear due to waterlogging, potholes

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported waterlogging that led to traffic across the city, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.M...

Tough conditions take a toll of Indian trio at Women's British Open

The Indian trioka of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar struggled in brutal and tough conditions at the Royal Troon like the majority of the field on the opening day of the AIG Womens British Open here. Persistent and strong winds, w...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. ...

Italy sees 845 new COVID-19 cases, highest since end of lockdown in May

Italy reported 845 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May, when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures. Italy, one of Europes worst-hit c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020