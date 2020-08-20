Box of currencies bound for S'pore seized in Chennai; 1 held
Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 38.64 lakh have been seized from a Singapore-bound cargo at the airport here and one person has been arrested in this connection, the Customs said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs personnel checked a carton at the international courier terminal of the airport.
The check yielded 40,000 Great Britain pounds in the denomination of 50s equivalent to Rs 38.64 lakh, a press release said. The consignment was declared as tumblers, steel plates and apparels, it said.
The currencies were seized under the Customs Act and the Chennai-based person, who had booked the cargo, was arrested, the release added..
