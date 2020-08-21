Left Menu
British national held for sexually abusing minor boy of his shelter home in Odisha

A British national was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy of his shelter home in Jharsuguda.

ANI | Jharsuguda (Odisha) | Updated: 21-08-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 06:17 IST
Accused John Patrick Bridge (left). Image Credit: ANI

A British national was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy of his shelter home in Jharsuguda. The accused has been identified as John Patrick Bridge.

"The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to Court, the further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR told ANI. The incident came to fore during a funds misuse probe. A New Zeland-based NGO had given a complaint against the British man regarding misuse of their fund and police was inquiring about the matter.

During the inquiry, the minor has alleged that Bridge had sexually assaulted him when he was returning with the British national from his home in Rayagada district last year. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested John and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

