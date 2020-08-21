Left Menu
Maha: Man conned of over Rs 1 lakh during online transaction

The accused later said he wished to return the money and asked the victim to provide his account details and OTP that led to more loss of money, he said. The victim allegedly lost close to Rs 1.5 lakh in the transaction, the official said, adding that a case of cheating has been registered at Dahanu police station..

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:49 IST
Maha: Man conned of over Rs 1 lakh during online transaction

A plant nursery owner was allegedly cheated of over Rs 1 lakh by a customer during an online transaction in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The nursery owner from Parnaka allegedly received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as an Indian Army personnel and said he wanted to purchase some mango saplings, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

During the online transaction for the purchase, the unidentified accused allegedly sent a QR code to the victim's account on an online payment portal and asked him to scan the same, following which money got debited from the latter's bank account, the official said. The accused later said he wished to return the money and asked the victim to provide his account details and OTP that led to more loss of money, he said.

The victim allegedly lost close to Rs 1.5 lakh in the transaction, the official said, adding that a case of cheating has been registered at Dahanu police station..

