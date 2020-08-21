Why DK Shivakumar afraid of Bengaluru violence investigation?: K'taka minister to Cong chief

K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education Minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for publicly attacking Kamal Pant, Bengaluru police commissioner during a protest on Thursday. "The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) president has publicly attacked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who is conducting an honest investigation into the mischiefs of the violence case and called him a BJP agent. Why is DK Shivakumar so afraid of an honest investigation? This attempt is to protect whom?," Sudhakar said while speaking to ANI.

Shivakumar on Thursday had accused Pant, while addressing a party protest here, of targeting Congress leaders in the Bengaluru violence case. "Bengaluru Police Commissioner is trying to fix Congress leaders in the violence case which was dictated by BJP leaders and CM BS Yediyurappa. It is the failure of police that led to Bengaluru violence," the state Congress chief had said.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. A total of 415 accused have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. (ANI)