Offices, shops except those selling essential items to remain shut on weekends in Haryana
Offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:52 IST
Offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.
"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.
Haryana has reported a total of 7,555 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)