Telangana couple held for swindling depositors of Rs 13 crore

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:17 IST
A woman and her husband were onFriday arrested here for allegedly duping 20 people to thetune of Rs 13 crore after promising them high rate of intereston their depoists

The couple, claiming to be Directors of a financialcompany lured the public with false promise and collectedabout Rs 13 crores from 20 people between April 2019 and June2020 and fled, a release from Hyderabad Police said

Following a complaint by one of the depositors, a caseunder relevant sections of IPC and Telangana State Protectionof Depositors Establishment Act 1999 was registered and theduo was arrested on Friday, it said.

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

